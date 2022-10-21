SZA fans have been waiting on “Shirt” for a while now. She first performed it live in 2021 and the question since then is when it’s going to get an official release. Well, it did: Last night, the song popped up on Spotify. It appears that was a mistake, though, as the track disappeared shortly after.

Spotify has removed SZA’s “Shirt” after it was mistakenly released on the platform. pic.twitter.com/VGE6pFqK2f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2022

This came after rumors the song was supposed to be released last Friday, October 14. SZA later addressed that during her set at the Austin City Limits festival this past weekend, saying, “That was true. But, it didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video. But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out. That’s the truth.”

Since SZA herself confirmed the song is in a release-ready state, even saying the video was “about to come out,” it was rumored the song would come out today, October 21.

As for SZA’s next album, there’s some uncertainty there, too, even on SZA’s end. She said in a recent interview, “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.” She added, “I don’t have any deadlines because, at the end of the day, when my sh*t comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”

Check out some fan reactions to the pseudo-debut of “Shirt” below.

SZA taking “Shirt” off of Spotify pic.twitter.com/WZ7f5zo5A1 — eritrean jo march (@_bucktooth_) October 21, 2022

SZA dropping then taking down Shirt from streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/1SBclPQV16 — pocket (@islandthembo) October 21, 2022