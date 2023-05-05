SZA excited fans with the highly anticipated release of her new album SOS in December. “Kill Bill” has since become a No. 1 hit. However, she’s already begun talking about a deluxe version, after a Billboard piece in February noted, “Once she releases the deluxe edition of SOS — which will feature 10 additional tracks and is coming soon — SZA says she’ll be done trying to convince herself that she deserves her flowers.”

Of course, fans of the singer can be quite impatient. In fact, they can be so impatient that a fake tracklist for the SOS deluxe is circulating and she had to address it in an Instagram Story.

“This is fake,” she wrote. “And that other leak is from Ctrl 6 years ago.”

In that Billboard interview, she discussed her goals with doing a deluxe version of the record. “After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done,” SZA said. “I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.”

In January, she also had to shut down theories that the license plate in her music video symbolized a release date of some sort: “The deluxe is not coming out in august lol it’s just a license plate,” she wrote on Twitter.