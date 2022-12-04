sza global 2022
Music

SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Album: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

12/4/22 Update: It took five years, many pleas, and a lot more rumors, but at long last, we finally have a release date for SZA’s S.O.S, her long-awaited second album. During her performance on SNL, it was announced that the project will arrive on December 9, giving fans just five days to prepare themselves for SZA’s latest body of work.

11/30/22 Update: Staying on course with plans to release her sophomore album S.O.S. in January, SZA unveiled what appears to be the cover art for S.O.S. On it, SZA is sitting at the end of a diving board that’s above pure blue ocean waters. You can see the artwork for yourself below.

11/16/22 Original Article:SZA‘s long-anticipated sophomore album is finally on the horizon. In a recent interview with Billboard, SZA revealed that the album is titled S.O.S. and is currently planned to arrive sometime next month. The album marks her first in five years, following her 2017 debut, Ctrl.

Though she did not disclose an exact date, fans have already taken to Twitter to share their theories.

One fan on Twitter says he believes the album will arrive just before Christmas Day.

“The clock in the final minute of the “Shirt” video shows the time 12:21,” they said. “the license plate in the beginning says “NO CTRL, DEC 2022″. Argue in the comments.”

If SZA continues the pattern she established in 2020, a Christmas-time release date for S.O.S. shouldn’t be too far off. She surprised us on Christmas Day of 2020 by releasing her single, “Good Days.” In 2021, she dropped “I Hate U” on streaming platforms just weeks before Christmas. She has not confirmed if either of those songs, along with the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted “Hit Different,” which she released in September of 2020, will appear on S.O.S..

On December 3, SZA will perform on Saturday Night Live in an episode hosted by Keke Palmer. Ahead of the performance, she unveiled a teaser clip for a new song called “PSA.

As for collaborators, SZA has kept rather mum, however, she revealed that she and producer Rodney Jerkins cut seven tracks in one day during the S.O.S. sessions in a recent interview with Complex.

“That was always my dream,” she said. “To work with [Jerkins] based on his work with Brandy and Amerie.”

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records.

