SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Tenth Week At No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart

Lizzo declared 2023 would be the year of SZA, and it looks like she may be right. Not only did news break today (February 26), that the singer’s sophomore album, SOS, earned nearly 3 billion streams on Spotify, but it also is celebrating its tenth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

When the album first reached the top of the charts, the recording artist took to Twitter to post about what the professional accomplishment meant to her. “I appreciate every milestone and accolade but this? As a writer means so f*cking much to me. I aspire to be a better writer every day. Thank you. Wow,” she wrote.

I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS ? As a writer means so fucking much to me . I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW . pic.twitter.com/uxPQyc7CuE — SZA (@sza) January 14, 2023

Last month, SZA joined Adele and Taylor Swift as the only women artists to have an album spend at least seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this century.

Meanwhile, SZA is currently on her album’s supporting tour with featured guest Grammy Award-nominated singer Omar Apollo. View the remaining tour dates below.

02/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

