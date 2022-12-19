SZA wrapped up 2022 with one of the year’s highlight albums, the long-anticipated SOS. In a recent interview, SZA revealed she wasn’t sure how the album would be received, saying, “I never thought in a million years that people would like it. My dad’s visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

Indeed, people have enjoyed the LP and now the charts are reflecting that: On the new Billboard 200 chart dated December 24, SOS is No. 1, making it SZA’s first chart-topping album of her career. To claim the spot, it overtook Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, which debuted at No. 1 last week. Previously, 2017’s Ctrl topped out at No. 3 while SZA’s 2014 Z EP peaked at No. 39.

Star power played at least some part in the album’s success: People were really excited about Phoebe Bridgers featuring on “Ghost In The Machine” and the album also features appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. It was almost busier than that, as SZA wanted to get Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Finneas, Frank Ocean, Halsey, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Tyler The Creator, and others on the album, too.