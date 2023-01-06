SZA has dealt with a lot of haters after the release of her stunning new album SOS. “Sos is me singing about relationships from 6 years ago,” she clarified in one tweet after people criticized the content of her lyrics. “Ctrl was about relationships from high school n college. Reflection is a part of growth. Reflection is good.”

She’s taken to Twitter again to clear up something else — rumors of bad blood between her and Taylor Swift, who recently released her new album Midnights. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she wrote. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn [white heart emoji].”

She also had to point out that her new record isn’t all sad songs; there are some uplifting tracks as well, and she didn’t want them to be dismissed or belittled. “Ignoring songs like ‘SOS,’ ‘PSA,’ ‘Conceited,’ ‘Low,’ ‘Forgiveless,’ ‘Seek N Destroy,’ ‘Notice Me,’ or ‘Ex Pack,’ to pretend I only make sad girl music is dumb,” she wrote, and then added in the replies, “Forgot ‘Good Days.'”