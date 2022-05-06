Following a stunning appearance at the Met Gala, SZA has announced she’s taking a small break from social media. This break seemingly follows fans calling the “Good Days” singer out for attending the Met Gala, despite not putting out her highly anticipated sophomore album.

Not going to any more awards or events til my album out . — SZA (@sza) April 9, 2022

Back in April, SZA tweeted, “Not going to any more awards or events til my album out.” Fans quickly pulled up this tweet after she made an appearance at the Met Gala. The next day, following an influx of callouts in her mentions, SZA took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

“I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE,” she wrote. “Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s f*ck y’all . Now run w that.”

I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE . Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to further express her disdain for social media, and the internet in general.

“Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote on her Instagram story (per NME). “I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless.”

All things aside, fans may not have to wait much longer for new music from SZA. On the red carpet at the Met Gala, she said her new album was complete, assuring viewers “It’ll be a SZA summer.”

You can view SZA’s social media posts above.