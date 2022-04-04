SZA and Doja Cat picked up a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance last night, for “Kiss Me More.” Their acceptance speech was an absolute event, as Doja Cat had to run back into the venue from the bathroom, which she wasn’t afraid to say into the mic once she got on stage. Then, she got super emotional and started crying as picking up that win meant a great deal to her.

SZA played a role in the moment’s oddity, too, as she hobbled up on stage walking on crutches. After the show, she explained how she sustained her injury, saying in a backstage media room (as Billboard notes), “It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

She went on to speak about her next album, saying, “It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense. It’s for everyone.” She also noted of Doja, “She’s a star. I think she’s so masterful… I’ve just been able to learn from her.”

