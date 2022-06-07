Now that Kendrick Lamar has ended his five-year album hiatus with the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, we can devote our thirst and full attention to another TDE Records artist who is approaching the five-year mark: SZA. This Thursday, June 9th, will mark the five-year anniversary of when the “Love Galore” singer dropped her breakthrough album, Ctrl, and SZA has hinted that she’s ready to share a batch of unreleased tunes from that era to celebrate the occasion.

In a Monday tweet, SZA posted simply, “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks .” Hmm…ok. This would be a nice little precursor to a supposed new album this summer. At the Met Gala in early May, SZA told Vogue that, “The album’s finally ready to go — more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it’ll be a SZA summer.” A drop of tracks from the Ctrl sessions would be like putting on a fresh coat of sunscreen before it gets really hot.

Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks . — SZA (@sza) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, SZA is set to make a slew of festival appearances this summer. Earlier today, she was just announced as a headliner for the Day N Vegas festival in September with J Cole and Travis Scott. She’s also atop the bill at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August with Green Day and Post Malone.

