Along with Coachella, San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival is easily the most comprehensive music fest on the West Coast. While last year’s heavily-costumed edition took place over Halloween weekend as pandemic precautions delayed it a few months, Outside Lands 2022 is back to its usual early-August weekend and the newly announced lineup has a little bit of everything. Green Day, SZA, and Post Malone are headlining the three-day affair, which goes down from August 5th to 7th at one of the greatest venues in country, Golden Gate Park.

The first batch of artists on the lineup following the primary headliners is likewise stacked with Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, and Weezer coming next. Also performing are Lil Uzi Vert, Ilennium, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, and Mac DeMarco. And while this is looks like a top-heavy affair on the surface, there’s a seemingly endless list of diverse acts that standout like Pusha T, Kim Petras, Dominic Fike, The Marías, Larry June, Wet Leg, Pussy Riot, Robert Glasper, Griff, Cassandra Jenkins, L’Rain, Duckwrth, and more.

The SOMA Tent also makes its return this year, making it so that the indoor dance music tent seems to be here to stay. While it’s a bit antithetical to the concept of “outside” lands, it was obvious that the festival needed to bring this type of element into the fold so this year’s acts like Claude VonStroke, Tokimonsta, Dixon, and others could play in the club-like atmosphere that their music is best suited for.

Tickets to Outside Lands 2022 are on sale now here and check out the same link for the full lineup and additional details.

