In case you missed it, Kendrick Lamar and SZA launched their joint Grand National Tour last month (here’s Lamar’s setlist and here’s SZA’s). SZA has decided that while no the road, she wants to share her perspective with fans, and she’s been doing so with a series of vlogs.

She shared the first one (here it is) on April 24, chronicling her and Lamar’s time in Minneapolis. The minute-long video is a compilation of footage, of everything from SZA’s dog to SZA interacting with fans to getting ready to perform. All the while, SZA offers a narration to offer further insight into what’s happening. She captioned the post, “IM LATE AF BUT NIGHT 1 MINNEAPOLIS WAS AN EXPERIENCE [crying-laughing emoji] GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME !I’m so GRATEFUL FOR MY LIFE! Ps im finna start vlogging cause y not . HOUSTON VLOG OTW.”

The promised Houston vlog followed on April 30 (here) and it’s pretty similar to the first video. SZA didn’t have faith in her VO skills this time, as she captioned the post, “ignore this voice over I was sleepy n tipsy.”

The caption also noted her next vlog will show her time in Atlanta, and if precedent holds up, it should arrive a week or so after the previous video.