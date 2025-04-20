Here Is Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Grand National Tour’ Setlist

Months after announcing his return to the road, yesterday (April 19) Kendrick Lamar kicked off his highly anticipated Grand National Tour with SZA. The opening night at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium has received stellar reviews from attendees.
Billed as a co-headlining experience, Kendrick and SZA decided to take turns entertaining the crowd in solo and joint sets. For Acts I, III, VI and VIII, Kendrick handled the stage on his own. For Acts V and IX, Kendrick and SZA performed their beloved collaborations.
Continue below to view Kendrick Lamar’s setlist for the Grand National Tour (according to Setlist.fm) as well as its remaining stops.
Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour Setlist
Act I: Kendrick Lamar
1. “Wacced Out Murals”
2. “Squabble Up”
3. “King Kunta”
4. “ELEMENT.”
5. “TV Off”
Act III: Kendrick Lamar
1. “Euphoria”
2. “Hey Now”
3. “Reincarnated”
4. “HUMBLE.”
5. “Backseat Freestyle”
6. “Family Ties”
7. “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
8. “m.A.A.d city”
9. “Alright”
10. “Man At The Garden”
Act V: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
1. “Doves In The Wind”
2. “All The Stars”
3. “LOVE.”
Act VI: Kendrick Lamar
1. “Dodger Blue”
2. “Peekaboo”
3. “Like That”
4. “DNA.”
5. “Good Credit”
6. “Count Me Out”
7. “Money Trees”
8. “Poetic Justice”
Act VIII: Kendrick Lamar
1. “Unreleased Song”
2. “TV Off”
3. “Not Like Us”
Act IX: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
1. “Luther”
2. “Gloria”
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
04/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium