Here Is Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Grand National Tour’ Setlist

Months after announcing his return to the road, yesterday (April 19) Kendrick Lamar kicked off his highly anticipated Grand National Tour with SZA. The opening night at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium has received stellar reviews from attendees.

Billed as a co-headlining experience, Kendrick and SZA decided to take turns entertaining the crowd in solo and joint sets. For Acts I, III, VI and VIII, Kendrick handled the stage on his own. For Acts V and IX, Kendrick and SZA performed their beloved collaborations.

Continue below to view Kendrick Lamar’s setlist for the Grand National Tour (according to Setlist.fm) as well as its remaining stops.