Here Is SZA’s ‘Grand National Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (April 19), the Grand National Tour kicked off at at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium. This means all eyes were on the performances’ co-headliners Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Given the musicians’ decorated solo discographies and joint collaborations, concertgoers were curious about the show’s layout. With the North American run’s first show done, they duo landed on splitting the show into acts. Acts II, IV, and VII are dedicated to SZA’s past releases. But during Acts V and IX, SZA and Kendrick Lamar treated fans to joint sets.

