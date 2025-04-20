Here Is SZA’s ‘Grand National Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (April 19), the Grand National Tour kicked off at at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium. This means all eyes were on the performances’ co-headliners Kendrick Lamar and SZA.
Given the musicians’ decorated solo discographies and joint collaborations, concertgoers were curious about the show’s layout. With the North American run’s first show done, they duo landed on splitting the show into acts. Acts II, IV, and VII are dedicated to SZA’s past releases. But during Acts V and IX, SZA and Kendrick Lamar treated fans to joint sets.
Continue below to view SZA’s Grand National Tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates. View Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour setlist here.
SZA’s Grand National Tour Setlist
Act II: SZA
1. “30 for 30” with Kendrick Lamar
2. “Love Galore”
3. “Broken Clocks”
4. “The Weekend”
Act IV: SZA
1. “Scorsese Baby Daddy”
2. “F2F”
3. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”
4. “Kitchen”
5. “Blind”
6. “Forgiveless”
7. “Low”
Act V: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
1. “Doves In The Wind”
2. “All The Stars”
3. “LOVE.”
Act VII: SZA
1. “Diamond Boy (DTM)”
2. “Shirt”
3. “Kill Bill”
4. “Snooze”
5. “Crybaby”
6. “Saturn”
7. “Good Days”
8. “Rich Baby Daddy”
9. “BMF”
10. “Kiss Me More”
Act IX: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
1. “Luther”
2. “Gloria”
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
04/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium