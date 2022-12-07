When SZA shared the tracklist for her long-awaited album, S.O.S., much of the buzz surrounded the appearance of indie star Phoebe Bridgers and fans wishing for a contribution from Paramore’s Hayley Williams. As it turns out, though, in addition to buzzy features from names like Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Travis Scott, she wanted way more features on the upcoming album. There’s just one problem: Many of them never turned in their verses.

Appearing on Hot97’s Nessa On Air with host Nessa Diab, SZA expressed disappointment that so many of her requested collaborators didn’t get their verses back on time, but also said she understood, since she’s done the same thing. “For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad,” she explained. “But also, on the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But I’m sure they felt the same way for me.”

Of Bridgers’ contribution, she said, “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me, I didn’t think she would come to the studio in person. She did, which is crazy. We laughed, it’s just hilarious.” You can watch the full interview above.

S.O.S./em> is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. You can pre-save it here.