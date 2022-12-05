It’s all happening, y’all: SZA’s sophomore album S.O.S. is right around the corner. The “Broken Clocks” singer revealed the release date during her Saturday Night Live performance this past weekend and S.O.S. is dropping this Friday, December 9th. It’s been a long-time coming since the brilliant Ctrl established SZA as a bona fide force back in 2017 and SZA has had her share of delays for the new album in the years since. Now that we’re finally, officially on the home stretch, SZA has now shared the S.O.S. tracklist and it has its share of surprises (Phoebe Bridgers!) and familiar faces.

For starters, both the previously released first single, “Shirt” and the SNL-debuted “Blind” are among the album’s 23 tracks. Yes, that’s right, 23 tracks! Travis Scott is set to appear on another collaboration with SZA on a track called “Open Arms.” There’s a posthumous appearance from Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the album-closing “Forgiveness,” Don Toliver will appear on “Used,” and then perhaps the most unexpected featured guest, Phoebe Bridgers, is on the album’s 12th track, “Ghost In The Machine.”

It’s giving y’all want number 1 … we go w that then . — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

SZA also reached out to fans to ask which of two back cover designs they liked. The more minimal layout of the tracklist which better showcases a photo of SZA won out.

Check out the full tracklist for S.O.S. below.

1. “S.O.S.”

2. “Kill Bill”

3. “Seek & Destroy”

4. “Low”

5. “Love Language”

6. “Blind”

7. “Used” Feat. Don Toliver

8. “Snooze”

9. “Notice Me”

10. “Gone Girl”

11. “Smoking On My Ex”

12. “Ghost In The Machine” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

13. “FZF”

14. “Nobody Gets Me”

15. “Conceited”

16. “Special”

17. “Too Late”

18. “Far”

19. “Shirt”

20. “Open Arms” Feat. Travis Scott

21. “I Hate U”

22. “Good Days”

23. “Forgiveness” Feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. You can pre-save it here.