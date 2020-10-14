T.I. is close to celebrating 20 official years in the music world, with next year marking two decades since he released his debut album, I’m Serious, back in 2001. There’s no signs of the Atlanta native slowing down. In fact, he’s about to release his eleventh album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). With the lead single, “Ring” with Young Thug, in rotation and just three days left until its arrival, T.I. took to Instagram to reveal its artwork and tracklist.
The L.I.B.R.A. falls in line with the star-studded formula of his most recent albums. Across its 20 tracks, there will be guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, his son Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Killer Mike, John Legend, 21 Savage, and more. The upcoming album will also serve as his first full-length project since 2018’s Dime Trap.
You can find the artwork and tracklist for The L.I.B.R.A. below.
01. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” Feat. Ms. Pat
02. “Hit Dogs Holla” Feat. Tokyo Jetz
03. “Ring” Feat. Young Thug
04. “Pardon” Feat. Lil Baby
05. “On The Hood” Feat. 42 Dugg & Mozzy
06. “Moon Juice” Feat. Jeremih & Snoop Dogg
07. “Air & Water (Interlude)” Feat. Rapsody
08. “Hypno” Feat. Rahky
09. “1/2 Ticket” Feat. London Jae & Conway The Machine
10. “Respect The Code” Feat. Rick Ross
11. “Put Some On It”
12. “Family Connect” Feat. Domani
13. “Make Amends” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Jadakiss
14. “Fire & Earth (Interlude)” Feat. Ernestine Johnson Morrison
15. “Pantone Blue” Feat. Alec Beretz
16. “Horizons”
17. “How I Feel” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Killer Mike
18. “We Did It Big” Feat. John Legend
19. “Thank God” Feat. 21 Savage
20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion”
The L.I.B.R.A. is out 10/16 via Grand Hustle/EMPIRE.