T.I. is close to celebrating 20 official years in the music world, with next year marking two decades since he released his debut album, I’m Serious, back in 2001. There’s no signs of the Atlanta native slowing down. In fact, he’s about to release his eleventh album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). With the lead single, “Ring” with Young Thug, in rotation and just three days left until its arrival, T.I. took to Instagram to reveal its artwork and tracklist.

The L.I.B.R.A. falls in line with the star-studded formula of his most recent albums. Across its 20 tracks, there will be guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, his son Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Killer Mike, John Legend, 21 Savage, and more. The upcoming album will also serve as his first full-length project since 2018’s Dime Trap.

You can find the artwork and tracklist for The L.I.B.R.A. below.

01. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” Feat. Ms. Pat

02. “Hit Dogs Holla” Feat. Tokyo Jetz

03. “Ring” Feat. Young Thug

04. “Pardon” Feat. Lil Baby

05. “On The Hood” Feat. 42 Dugg & Mozzy

06. “Moon Juice” Feat. Jeremih & Snoop Dogg

07. “Air & Water (Interlude)” Feat. Rapsody

08. “Hypno” Feat. Rahky

09. “1/2 Ticket” Feat. London Jae & Conway The Machine

10. “Respect The Code” Feat. Rick Ross

11. “Put Some On It”

12. “Family Connect” Feat. Domani

13. “Make Amends” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Jadakiss

14. “Fire & Earth (Interlude)” Feat. Ernestine Johnson Morrison

15. “Pantone Blue” Feat. Alec Beretz

16. “Horizons”

17. “How I Feel” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Killer Mike

18. “We Did It Big” Feat. John Legend

19. “Thank God” Feat. 21 Savage

20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion”

The L.I.B.R.A. is out 10/16 via Grand Hustle/EMPIRE.