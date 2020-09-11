T.I. reunites with Young Thug once again on his latest single, “Ring.” Over a rumbling beat produced by ChopsquadDJ and DY Krazy, the Atlantan rappers trade bars with a back-and-forth flow that highlights their yin-and-yang chemistry and clever lyricism. For both, it’s a return to form, finding them focusing more on their raps than on melodies or high concepts — just straight rhymes and flexing, splitting the subject matter evenly between threats for their enemies and boasts for their admirers.

It’s T.I.’s first new track since 2019’s “Sabotage,” but it’s just one of many Young Thug features in 2020. The YSL founder has popped up on songs from Aminé (“Compensating“), DaBaby (“Blind“), and Gunna (“Dollaz On My Head“) this year, while also making appearances on Lil Dicky’s comedy show Dave and in the popular shooting video game Fortnite as part of an in-game concert featuring Diplo.

T.I. has had a busy enough year as well, but for entirely different reasons. Taking a break from releasing new music, T.I. instead volunteered in his hometown passing out meals to people affected by the pandemic with Killer Mike. He did, however, collaborate with South African rapper Nasty C to address police violence on “They Don’t” and headline a Juneteenth livestream concert with Common and Mick Jenkins. Longtime fans are likely excited to see him getting back to dropping new songs, especially ones that show he’s still just as tied into the vibrant ATL rap community as when he and Thug made “About The Money.”

Listen to T.I.’s new song ‘Ring’ featuring Young Thug above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.