The Hosts Of The ‘Ladies Like Us’ Podcast Issue A Statement On T.I.’s Virginity Comments

The hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast have issued a statement addressing the inflammatory comments T.I. made on their show Tuesday, apologizing for their reaction and taking “full accountability [for] our lack of action.” Nazanin Mandi Pimentel and Nadia Moham, the show’s hosts, posted the statement to their respective social media pages in the wake of a backlash that has drawn commentary from Planned Parenthood, Chrissy Teigen, and more as women speak out against T.I.’s treatment of his daughter’s sexual health.

The podcast, which “aired” on Tuesday, found the hosts talking to the veteran rapper about a number of subjects, including whether or not he had the “sex talk” with his kids. T.I. responded by noting that not only had he had the talk with 18-year-old Deyjah, but that he also takes her to annual doctor’s visits to verify that she still has her hymen. The comments exploded online, with a wave of criticism for T.I.’s parenting practice and cavalier attitude toward established science regarding female reproductive health. It didn’t help that he said he knew that his 15-year-old son was already sexually active, which he apparently accepted as a matter of course.

The statement from the Ladies Like Us hosts acknowledged “everyone confused, angry, and hurt by the recent episode,” and said that they “welcome the discussion.” You can read the entire statement below.

