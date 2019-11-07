T.I. dropped a bombshell on this week’s episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast, when the rapper freely admitted to the entire world that he accompanies his (now, 18-year-old) daughter Deyjah to annual gynecologist visits to ensure that her that her hymen is still intact, supposedly confirming that she is still a virgin. (The episode appears to have since been removed.)

However instead of accepting his Father of the Year award, T.I. must have been gobsmacked when his name began trending for this reason, as people slammed his heavy-handed control over his daughter’s sexual health. Not to mention, his unscientific argument that virginity is directly related to an intact hymen or the lack of one.

To the surprise of no one, the prolific and outspoken tweeter Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the subject. “Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today, or T.I.,” she first tweeted, echoing what everyone else was thinking.

Later that night, after the discourse had been completely exhausted Teigen followed up with another couple of tweets. “Alright it’s time to mute ‘hymen,'” she wrote. Shortly after, she responded to another tweet about how people’s parents found out they lost their virginity. “Actually I have IVF babies so maybe I have never had sex ever,” she quipped.

T.I.’s former mentoree, Iggy Azalea, also commented on the controversy in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Unfortunately, he is dead serious,” she tweeted, for anyone who thought the rapper’s comments might have been made in jest.