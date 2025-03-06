Ownership of, or even just access to, a private jet is some real rich-people stuff, so much so that it’s a stereotype. One might think that T-Pain, who has been a successful artist for decades, might lean towards flying private over commercial, but nope: He doesn’t. In a video he recently shared, the Auto-Tune pioneer offers a compelling reason why, and it’s the obvious one: money.

The video starts with T-Pain — in the cabin of a commercial plane, sitting among other passengers — holding up a phone, open on what appears to be an app showing the cost of chartering a private jet to fly from Atlanta to Las Vegas and back. The price? $126,574. Then, he says:

“To take a private jet from Atlanta… from Atlanta to Vegas, and then back to Atlanta, is $126,000. And y’all are asking me [laughs]… do you understand what I’m saying? Are you OK now? You feel like it? ‘No private jet? What? You not taking a private jet?’ You not spending all this money to go make money? Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? Then y’all would be like, ‘He going broke again!'”

So, T-Pain may have gotten some Zuckerberg money recently, but you still won’t catch him flying private.