GloRilla’s debut album, Glorious, is out now, and after supporting it with boisterous singles like “Hollon,” “Whatchu Kno About Me” with Sexyy Red, and “How I Look” with Megan Thee Stallion, Glo slows it down in her latest video for “I Luv Her” featuring T-Pain. The video also provides the long-awaited explanation of those fake baby bump photos from a few weeks ago with BMF actor Da’Vinchi.

In fact, the video opens with a pregnant GloRilla going into labor as her supportive man — played by Da’Vinchi, naturally — calls a ride to the hospital. Then, things flash back to their first meeting at a strip mall where Glo was apparently feeling a late-night hankering for some Chinese takeout from Wingnuts & Chopsticks in Atlanta. After exchanging numbers, their whirlwind romance proceeds takes off, as GloRilla narrates through the lyrics of the song and T-Pain sings the heartwarming hook.

Glo’s had a standout 2024, releasing not just one, but two projects; before she released Glorious, her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang was a fan favorite, generating hits like “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Yeah Glo!.” Meanwhile, if rumors of a joint album between Glo and Meg turn out to be true, their 2025 could be equally monumental. In the meantime, you can watch Glo’s “I Luv Her” video above.

Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.