Takeoff‘s alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, has been formally charged with murder, according to a report from TMZ.

Takeoff, who was a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, was shot and killed last November during an altercation outside of a Houston bowling alley. Clark was arrested the following December by the Houston Police Department, who accused him of firing the fatal shots.

Today (May 25), Clark was reportedly indicted by a Texas grand jury. According to TMZ, Clark has since asked a judge for $5,000 so he can hire a private investigator and prepare a defense. He reportedly noted that he is unable to hire a PI on his own.

Following the indictment, Clark’s attorney Carl Moore shared a statement with TMZ.

“Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected,” said Moore. “We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses— where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt— we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”