Rapper Takeoff of Migos was laid to rest in Atlanta today (November 11). During his celebration of life, which took place at State Farm Arena in downtown, his bandmates Quavo and Offset spoke in remembrance of Takeoff, as well as longtime Migos collaborator, Drake, according to a press statement from Takeoff’s team.

Additionally, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens presented Takeoff’s family with The Phoenix Award, the City of Atlanta’s highest honor, which recognizes outstanding services.

Last week, following Takeoff’s tragic death, Dickens shared a video statement to Instagram, remembering Takeoff fondly, and decrying gun violence.

“I’m asking us to focus on stopping the violence, I’m asking us (to honor) the essence of a young man like TakeOff – only 28 years old, a humble, good, family dude, somebody who like I said was introspective, versatile, gives good lyrics but also thoughtful,” Dickens said. “We need to live in that peace, go forward living in that light.”

Dickens also slammed those who recorded and shared videos and photos of the crime scene following the shooting, and ended the video with a benediction to Quavo, who was present during Takeoff’s final moments.

“You and your entirely family, you can count on us and the city of Atlanta,” Dickens said.