Last November, Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Now, the rapper’s mother, Titania Davenport, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue, Billboard reports.

The suit was filed on June 7 against the property owners of the alley, along with multiple LLCs associated with the business. The suit alleges the defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event” despite being notified of the private party in advance.

The lawsuit says in part, “Defendants breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe.” It also claims the defendants “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

It continues, “As a proximate and foreseeable result of Defendants’ negligence, Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball sustained catastrophic personal injuries, endured conscious pain and suffering, experienced mental anguish, became aware of his impending death, wrongfully died, and suffered other damages as will be proven at trial.”

The suit alleges the defendants didn’t provide “adequate and appropriate security personnel” and “negligently misrepresenting to invitees that the property was safe.”

Davenport, listed as the administrator of Takeoff’s estate on the complaint, is seeking at least $1 million.