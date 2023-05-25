Offset graced the cover of Variety this week, and he understandably found it difficult to talk about Takeoff, his former Migos group mate who was murdered last November at 28 years old.

Offset opened up about the tragedy with the publication, but elsewhere, writers Janee Bolden and Jem Aswad slid in a notable detail: “He was classmates with Quavo — the third member of Migos — and began hanging out with him and Takeoff when Offset was in the sixth grade. While Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, the two were just three years apart in age, and although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related.”

While Offset declined to discuss Migos because of “an ongoing legal standoff” with Quality Control, the 31-year-old rapper said he’s preparing to go “full-fledged into my solo career.” Still, he took a moment to reflect on the past.

“It’s hard for me to talk about sh*t right now,” Offset said, referencing the loss of Takeoff. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh*t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

According to the publication, Offset needed to temporarily walk away from the interview after expressing those feelings.