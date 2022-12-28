Patrick Xavier Clark, the 33-year-old Houston man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff on November 1 of this year, appeared in court on Tuesday (December 27) as his attorneys moved to have his bond lowered from $1 million to $300,000, according to ABC News. It was set at $1 million after a successful bid to have it reduced from $2 million. Clark’s lawyer feels the $300,000 figure is more appropriate, as the accused’s family can put a home up as collateral to secure his release.

However, prosecutors argue that Clark has hidden some financial assets and constitutes a flight risk if released from jail. This belief stems from a jail phone call in which Clark allegedly claimed that he could pay the $2 million. Of course, should he receive the lowered bond and have a bondsman issue a bond for him, if he does flee, it’ll cost his family their house.

Houston police identified Clark as a suspect using footage from the incident in which he can allegedly be seen holding a gun and firing it, while fingerprints place him at the scene. He also apparently searched for his name online the next day, which could suggest he expected or feared he would be associated with the shooting somehow. Meanwhile, ABC News drew criticism this week after its year-in-review program used a photo of Quavo mislabeled as his nephew Takeoff.