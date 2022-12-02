takeoff
Getty Image
Music

Houston Police Have Reportedly Arrested A Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Houston police say they have made an arrest in the case of the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, according to Associated Press and The Daily Beast. The arrest came a month after Takeoff’s death in the early hours of November 1. Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, charging him with murder for allegedly shooting the Atlanta rapper twice during what appeared to be an argument about basketball between Takeoff’s bandmate Quavo and another man.

Another man, Migos member Quavo’s assistant Joshua “Wash” Washington, was also injured in the shooting along with one other person, but both were expected to recover. The only arrest made prior to Clark’s was of 22-year-old Cameron Isiah Joshua (aka Lil Cam) for illegally carrying a firearm. However, police were quick to assert that Joshua was not the shooter, and it appeared that leads had dried up. Police also said that they didn’t believe that Takeoff was specifically targeted, although they have yet to announce a motive for the shooting.

Takeoff’s bandmates (and family members) Quavo and Offset both offered separate tributes to their fallen partner-in-rhyme, while Takeoff’s first posthumous verse came out today via Metro Boomin’s newly released album, Heroes & Villains. Takeoff was laid to rest in a service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, with performances by Chloe Bailey, Justin Bieber, and more.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×