The rap world was devastated by the tragic death of Takeoff last month when he was shot during a game of dice. The Migos member was only 28 and influenced countless musicians, some of whom have shared tributes for him. On December 2, the rapper’s alleged murderer tried to flee and was subsequently held on a very expensive bail. Now, he’s trying to bring that amount down.

According to TMZ, legal documents say 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark filed a motion to bring his $2 million bail all the way down to $100,000. If so, he would live with his parents, wear a GPS monitor, and follow a given curfew. He said he’s also willing to give up his passport, which had been part of his plan to flee to Mexico.

When revealing the news that Clark tried to flee, ABC News shared a report that read, “In requesting the $2 million bond, prosecutors argued that Clark posed a high flight risk because he had purchased tickets to Mexico two days before his arrest and applied for an expedited passport.” The Houston Police held a press conference confirmed that “the investigation is still ongoing” and explained it “was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting.”