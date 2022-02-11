Though Tate McRae has already been blowing up over the last few years, her latest single “She’s All I Wanna Be” has some serious momentum. Though it might still have some of the sad energy that Tate songs tend toward, check “Feel Like Sh*t” and the ubiqutious “You Broke Me First” for a refresher — like her Khalid collab, “Working,” the song takes a more complicated issue and turns it into something of a banger.

In the song, Tate is focused on some potential competition, who she thinks might steal her man’s attention, and the video plays out this narrative beautifully. In the clip, Tate and her rival, along with a colorful ensemble of other dancers, face off on the stage, dancing their way through choreography that mimics the song’s chaotic energy. In the description of the Youtube video, Tate let her fans know exactly what inspired the concept for the video. “I hope u guys enjoy this music vid that we put together,” she wrote. “I was super inspired by the incredible dance film Chorus Line. So happy this is finally out!!!!!!!!” Which is just another great reminder that no matter how big a pop star Tate becomes, she’s always going to be a dancer first. Check the video out above.