Tate McRae Is The Cool Babysitter In Her ‘Working’ Video With Khalid

After dancing since she was in elementary school, 17-year-old Canadian artist Tate McRae is seeing a successful launch of her singing career. “I always used to say ‘I’m a dancer who sings, not a singer who dances.’ That’s how it always went,” McRae told Uproxx in a recent interview. Now after dropping her debut EP Too Young To Be Sad, McRae has linked up with Khalid to flex some of her choreography skills in the “Working” video.

McRae’s “Working” visual opens with her feeling despondent at a high school graduation party before it gives a look at what she has in store for the rest of her summer vacation. She gets a job as a laid-back babysitter, watching the kids play video games and go for joyrides in the car, all while she can’t help but get a failing relationship out of her mind.

Ahead of the visual’s release, McRae told Uproxx that she doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into just one genre. “The crazy thing is that I’m still trying to find my sound,” she said. “I think there are a million different ways that you can play around, and a different million different artists [to work with] that will shoot you in different directions. But I can’t really define what I do [musically]. I think it changes every month… you can do so many things nowadays.”

Watch McRae and Khalid’s “Working” video above.