Tay-K Was Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder Charges

24-year-old Taymor Travon McIntyre, better known as Tay-K, has been found guilty of the 2017 shooting murder of San Antonio photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar.

According to News 4 San Antonio, Tay-K was found not guilty of capital murder, but was convicted for the lesser charge, after prosecutors successfully argued Tay-K was responible for the shooting Saldivar during a botched robbery.

When he was indicted on the capital murder charge in 2019, he was just 19 years old and already serving a 55-year sentence for the murder of 21-year Ethan Walker Friday prior to the second shooting.

The 2017 incident occurred while Tay-K was on the run from authorities after cutting off his ankle monitor, as detailed in his breakout viral song, “The Race.” After recording and releasing the song, he and an accomplice accosted Saldivar in hopes of stealing his camera equipment. He was later taken back into custody and charged as an adult in the first murder, despite being a minor at the time (just 16 years old). Two weeks after being sentenced for the Friday murder, he was indicted for the Saldivar murder.

He’ll likely serve both sentences concurrently, with up to 99 years for the second murder and 50 left on the first. He’ll be sentenced later this year.