Tay-K Has Been Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Murder

After being found guilty of the murder of 21-year Ethan Walker Friday, Dallas rapper Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was tried as an adult in the case, though he was only 16 at the time of the offense. Tay-K has maintained his innocence of the murder throughout the trial, despite pleading guilty to the robbery charges he was also hit with at the same time.
Before being found guilty, Tay-K’s legal team tried to secure an insanity plea, with New Jersey fugitive investigator George Gyure testifying in court Wednesday that after Tay-K was captured by police he told authorities he had swallowed a bottle of pills and started to hear voices in his head.
It probably didn’t help Tay-K during his sentencing that he went on the run in 2017 after being released from a juvenile detention center and placed on house arrest. While on the run, Tay-K also allegedly beat and robbed a 65-year-old man, Skip Pepe.
In addition, the rapper released his standout single “The Race” during his manhunt, which was entered as evidence for his sentencing Monday. The video shows Tay-K holding a gun while standing next to a wanted poster. The aforementioned 65-year-old man was the last witness to testify before the jury went into deliberation. The six other young defendants were also all found guilty.