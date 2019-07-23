Tay-K Has Been Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Murder

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After being found guilty of the murder of 21-year Ethan Walker Friday, Dallas rapper Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was tried as an adult in the case, though he was only 16 at the time of the offense. Tay-K has maintained his innocence of the murder throughout the trial, despite pleading guilty to the robbery charges he was also hit with at the same time.

Rapper @tayk sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the 2016 murder of Ethan Walker, 21. https://t.co/tU8phV9c80 — Deanna Boyd (@deannaboyd) July 23, 2019

Before being found guilty, Tay-K’s legal team tried to secure an insanity plea, with New Jersey fugitive investigator George Gyure testifying in court Wednesday that after Tay-K was captured by police he told authorities he had swallowed a bottle of pills and started to hear voices in his head.

It probably didn’t help Tay-K during his sentencing that he went on the run in 2017 after being released from a juvenile detention center and placed on house arrest. While on the run, Tay-K also allegedly beat and robbed a 65-year-old man, Skip Pepe.

In addition, the rapper released his standout single “The Race” during his manhunt, which was entered as evidence for his sentencing Monday. The video shows Tay-K holding a gun while standing next to a wanted poster. The aforementioned 65-year-old man was the last witness to testify before the jury went into deliberation. The six other young defendants were also all found guilty.