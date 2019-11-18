19-year-old Texas rapper Taymor Travon McIntyre, better known as Tay-K, has been indicted on a second capital murder charge after being found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Ethan Walker earlier this year. ABC affiliate KSAT News reported Sunday that the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office sent a press release Friday with the details.

Tay-K is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery in April 2017 after he cut off his house arrest ankle monitor and fled to San Antonio. The episode formed the foundation of the then-16-year-old rapper’s breakout viral hit “The Race.” Tay-K was on house arrest while he awaited trial for killing the 21-year-old Walker during a home invasion. Tay-K recorded and filmed the music video for “The Race,” in which he mugged for the camera in front of his own wanted poster, while on the run before eventually being captured in New Jersey. Tay-K was named as Saldivar’s killer in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother.

Earlier this year, that video was entered as evidence against him during his murder trial for killing Walker, eventually leading to a guilty verdict and the 55-year sentence, which was over double what his co-defendants received.