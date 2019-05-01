Getty Image

Game Of Thrones is on fire right now: It has been talked about endlessly since the new season premiered, and the recent Battle of Winterfell episode was one of the most watched in the show’s history. Among those viewers was Taylor Swift, who herself is also in the midst of a big comeback with her new single, “ME!.” On a recent episode of BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Swift called in and described her setup for watching the episode, saying that she felt it was best to go about it alone because she gets “really emotional” while watching the show.

The host asked Swift what she was doing at that moment, and she answered, “I’m sitting on my couch, I have three cats within 20 feet of me, which is how I prefer to exist. I had rehearsals and then I came home and then I watched the latest episode of Game Of Thrones, which was beautiful. I’m not going to spoil anything for anyone, but woah.”

Swift was then asked who she watches the show with, and she answered, “I’ll watch with anyone who wants to, but I get really emotional so there’s a lot of clapping and screaming and crying that happens when I watch Game Of Thrones, so sometimes, when I know it’s going to be… I heard this was going to be the most intense episode, and it was, so I kind of felt like I should probably do this alone.”

Listen to the full show here, with Swift’s Game Of Thrones comments coming at around the 2:13:30 mark.