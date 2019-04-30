Taylor Swift Met Her New Kitten Benjamin Button On Set For The ‘ME!’ Video

04.30.19 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift‘s “ME!” video welcomes a new era of music for the singer, but it also welcomes a new member of the Swift family. “ME!” is the first appearance of Swift’s adorable new kitten, Benjamin Button.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Swift shares the story of how she met and fell in love with the little guy. He appeared in her video for “ME!” as just a cat actor, but he and Swift had a real connection, and she inquired about adopting him. In the video, you can see Ben (does he mind if I call him that?) purring and curling up in Swift’s arms. He’s affectionate and super cute, and Swift can’t stop showing him off to her parents and “ME!” feature Brendon Urie.

It’s obviously love at first sight, and “ME!” will always be a sweet memory for Swift. “Whenever I watch the video, I’ll be like, ‘That’s the first time I saw him!,” Swift gushes to Urie.

If you aren’t a cat person, the video also offers cool behind-the-scenes footage, showing how the dreamy pastel video was shot. Although, if you’re not a cat person, Swift wants to have a word with you.

Watch Swift’s new behind-the-scenes video for “ME!” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSBENJAMIN BUTTONbrendon urieMeTAYLOR SWIFT
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 25 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP