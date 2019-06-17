Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift has been sharing a bunch of colorful, seemingly context-free images over the past few days. In recent times, that has started to mean that she has something new on the way. Sure enough, Swift revealed that she was teasing a video for her new single, “You Need To Calm Down.”

Swift begins in a colorful trailer, which she leaves before it begins burning down. From there, Swift relaxes in her technicolor trailer park, where a bunch of famous neighbors live. Before the video came out, Swift teased that a bunch of guests would be in the clip, many of whom are part of the LGBTQ community: Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart, and more.

Oh, and there’s a surprise Katy Perry reunion. Perry celebrated her renewed friendship with Swift on Instagram, sharing a photo of their fast food embrace and writing, “This meal is BEEF-free.”

The song, of course, goes after those who aren’t accepting of people of all identities and orientations, as evidenced by lyrics like, “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay”

Watch Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video above.