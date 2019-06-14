Apple Music

Taylor Swift has kept her fans anxiously searching for clues about her new upcoming music. As disclosed in an Instagram Live stream Thursday, Taylor’s forthcoming album Lover will be released on August 23rd is comprised of 18 tracks. Taylor’s new single, “You Need To Calm Down” dropped Friday morning at Midnight, and needless to say, her fans could not calm down.

Lover will be released in four deluxe versions, each containing different music. A video for “You Need To Calm Down” is slated for debut in the upcoming weeks.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

“You Need To Calm Down” is the second single released off Lover. The new single closely follows her collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco on the song “ME!” Taylor told her fans the song’s music video was riddled with clues to her upcoming music. After the details revealed in the recent livestream, fans are beginning to put the clues together.

The title for the new single was translated at the bottom of the video during its opening scene.

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN!!!!! IT WAS THERE THIS WHOLE TIME AND WE HAD NO IDEA FOR GOD SAKE #taylorswift #lover pic.twitter.com/5TVWIM5qHZ — ty (@tylerlucaswebb) June 13, 2019

Taylor even slyly revealed her new album’s title in the background of the “ME!” music video.

Does anyone feel as stupid as me for not believing the album title in the video was THIS obvious?? #PreorderLover #Lover @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/prHuZVxDwK — Sarah Lord 🌹🦋✨ (@daylightswiftie) June 13, 2019

Taylor’s sudden-but-subtle hair change in the video was no mistake.

THAT'S WHY SHE HAD BLUE HAIR IN THE LAST SCENE OF ME, IT WAS FORESHADOWING THE ALBUM COVER #Lover pic.twitter.com/mYn6kVqE3T — sarah🍓 (@thelasttay) June 13, 2019

A few fans have noticed that the album’s release date adds up to her lucky number.

During her livestream, Taylor revealed the new album will have an accompanying clothing line designed by Stella McCartney. “She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much,” Taylor said. “I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”