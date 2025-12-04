Top Dawg Entertainment’s annual holiday concert has become a staple tradition in Los Angeles. Last year’s event brought out guests like Kendrick Lamar (who left the label to start his own imprint in 2023) and GloRilla (who was the traditional surprise guest).

The tradition continues Thursday, December 18, in Nickerson Gardens in Watts, with a lineup including the whole TDE roster: Ab-Soul, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker, Ray Vaughn, Schoolboy Q, SiR, SZA, and Zacari. And, as usual, there’s a plethora of surprise guests, in addition to the surprise headliner. Last year, that number included many of the guests from Kendrick’s album GNX, but past pop-outs have included Big Sean, Rihanna, Travis Scott, and more.

The next day, December 19, Top Dawg will host its 12th annual toy giveaway in Nickerson, with toys donated by concert attendees as the price of admission. The event includes a job fair, barber services, youth sports, raffles, and photo services.

In 2024, more than 10,000 attendees donated over $750,000 worth of toys and clothing to Watts residents, along with charitable contributions by Wasserman, Live Nation, Amazon Music Rotation, Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICL), RCA Records, The Los Angeles Rams, Converse, True Religion, Pro Club, The Shop Men’s Grooming, K-Swiss and more, according to a press release. You can find the flyer and admission info below.