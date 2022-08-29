Tekashi 69 has been in his fair share of controversy throughout his career, but in his latest TMZ headline, he’s more of a supporting character. The rapper was allegedly involved in some sort of altercation in Miami with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley, aka Jade, on Sunday night, resulting in Jade being arrested on a battery charge after supposedly punching the rapper. The altercation was caught on video and obtained — of course — by TMZ. The video shows 69 arguing with a group of women including Jade outside a club when one of the women tries to punch him.

When police saw the commotion, they asked Tekashi what happened after he retreated to his car. He told them Jade hit him; his statement was corroborated by witnesses on the street. However, according to the police report, the rapper didn’t want to cooperate with the officers and once they’d arrested her, went to pay her $1,500 bail. He told TMZ directly, “She attacked me in front of the police. I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her, she’s obviously under the influence.’ I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.” This isn’t the first time 69 took a shot in Miami; earlier this year, he was struck from behind at a nightclub. He was also sued by a stripper last year who claimed he hit her with a champagne bottle during a club fight after missing his intended target.

