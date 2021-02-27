Tekashi 69 has been involved in a decent amount of controversy over the past couple of weeks, but the latest report finds the rapper in some legal trouble. According to TMZ, he was recently sued for aggravated battery by a Miami stripper following a club fight on February 20.

The victim, Alexis Salaberrios, and her lawyer David M. Tarlow told the publication that an altercation at the city’s Gold Rush Cabaret began after someone called the rapper out for snitching. During the ensuing fight, he tried to throw a champagne bottle at the individual, but he unfortunately missed and struck the stripper in the head.

Salaberrios reveals that the incident forced her to go to the ER where she received several staples to close a cut on her head. In the suit, she claims he threw the “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury.” In addition to the rapper, Salaberrios is also suing the club for their lack of security around Tekashi despite knowing he has a “propensity for violence.” She claims that club employees removed him from the club after she was hit with the bottle and tried to convince her to not call the police. Tarlow says she refused their request and reported the incident to officers.

The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said his client was not involved in the club fight. “There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down,” he said. “If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed.”