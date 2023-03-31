On March 21, Tekashi 69, real name Daniel Hernandez, was hospitalized after being attacked in the sauna in LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida. Footage showed a man punching and kicking Hernandez and several attackers can be seen in the video. He suffered cuts to his face as well as injuries to his back, ribs, and jaw.

It was reported today (March 31) that three men have been arrested in connection to the event, according to Billboard. Rafael Medina Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado were arrested on robbery and assault charges, said The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Their respective ages are 43, 23, and 25.

In August of last year, the notorious rapper’s girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, was arrested on a battery charge after punching him. He told TMZ directly, “She attacked me in front of the police. I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her, she’s obviously under the influence.’ I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.”

Earlier in 2022, he was punched from behind at a nightclub. Along with that, he was sued for aggravated battery by a stripper last year who said he hit her with a champagne bottle after missing his intended target in a club fight.