At the start of May, Tekashi 69 made his post-prison comeback with “Gooba,” which quickly found its way to near the top of the charts. Since then, he has been getting ready to drop the song’s follow-up, but it has faced multiple delays. On May 20, he noted his next video, which he insisted “will break the internet,” was delayed to May 29.

That date came and went without a new video, and now Tekashi has again pushed the clip back, this time “out of respect” for the George Floyd protests happening nationwide. In an Instagram post yesterday, he wrote, “Music video will be pushed back again to June 12th out of respect for what we are going through right now.” He added in the caption, “It’s not the time for a music video right now with everything going on in the world. It will be extremely selfish. JUNE 12TH NEXT FRIDAY.”

Between the release of “Gooba” and now, Tekashi has offered other updates about what he’s been up to. On May 30, for instance, he revealed that he has begun work on a new album, writing, “I STARTED RECORDING MY ALBUM TODAY. I LITERALLY CANT STOP MAKING HITS. I AINT LIKE THESE OTHER RAPPERS WHO SOUND THE SAME IN EVERY SONG. WHOS READYYYYYY⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️”