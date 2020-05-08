In his first video after being released from prison, Tekashi 69 remains as brash and provocative as ever. “Gooba,” the 23-year-old rapper’s comeback single, has arrived with a candy-colored visual awash in twerking dancers, dazzling jewelry, and all of 69’s signature troll energy as he gets back to business.

Anyone hoping that his year and a half behind bars would have humbled Danny is going to be sorely disappointed. The rainbow hair is back, along with a new, diamond-encrusted pendant resembling the shark Bruce from Pixar’s Finding Nemo. Tekashi’s subject matter remains the same, as does his full-throated delivery as he scream-raps lines like “Are you dumb, stupid, or dumb, huh?” He also makes reference to current events, marking this single as the result of his weeks of post-COVID-19 freedom as opposed to older, vaulted material: “They sick, been hot way before Coronavirus,” he brags while showing off his latest accessories — including the one monitoring his location and keeping him inside his own house while the rest of us voluntarily self-isolate.

69’s new single lands amid a maelstrom of controversy surrounding his use of trolling to promote new music, his arrest for racketeering and subsequent early release for “snitching” on his former Nine Trey Blood cohorts, and willingness to make himself the butt of “snitch” jokes on social media afterward. He even plans to stream live today — although he’s blaming a delay on YouTube, after seemingly promoting his appearance for Instagram at first.

Watch the “Gooba” video above.