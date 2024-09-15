What happens in Sin City is supposed to stay there. Well, unless it is broadcasted to millions of viewers around the world. Professional boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford found himself in the middle of a viral joke due to an error by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Yesterday (September 14), the UFC mistakenly identified Terence Crawford as Kendrick Lamar during the broadcast of the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight. Those in attendance at T-Mobile Arena might not have caught the flub, but viewers at home sure did.

Immediately after supporters of the “Not Like Us” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) with an endless amount of meme swapping out Kendrick for Crawford on album covers and more.

In a post shared to Crawford’s official Instagram page (viewable here), he laughed off the misidentification, writing: “Damn, Kendrick Lamar 😂.”

Crawford went on to use Kendrick Lamar’s song “Euphoria” to soundtrack the image captured during the event. Crawford is no stranger to the world of sports (despite the botched identification) having secured several titles in the ring. Nor is Crawford a hip-hop novice. Back in July 2023, Crawford had Eminem perform “Lose Yourself” as his ring walk out track.

Fans now know of Crawford’s lighthearted sense of humor.