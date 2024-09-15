For weeks Drake fans have been waiting for the Kendrick Lamar’s public favor to expire. Yesterday (September 14), it appeared that it finally had. In an exclusive report from the LA Times, business owners from the “6:16 In LA” rapper’s hometown expressed their frustration with Kendrick over his “Not Like Us” video shoot.

However, after the piece was published, one of the Compton, California entrepreneur came out against the story. Over on Instagram, Corina Pleasant of Alma’s Food For The Soul claimed to have been “misquoted.” Initially it was believed that Pleasant and others held Kendrick, his production company pgLang, and the city officials responsible for thousands in lost revenue during the video’s filming.

In a screenshot captured by Joey of Gotham Hip Hop, Pleasant set the record straight.

“This entire post is misquoted and pushing a narrative that we do not represent,” wrote the business’ official Instagram page. “Please, please do not believe everything you read. Words have been twisted, and it’s not right.”

The account then went to clarify their feelings, writing: “The city should have made better decisions with notification to tax paying business owners. We, in no way have any negative commentary for Kendrick. This was a city issue.”

To close, the page also slammed internet personality Akademiks for his commentary on the matter. “And Akademiks you better be careful about misquoting people and twisting words,” they wrote. “We never spoke to you, so how are you misquoting verbiage as fact.”

Despite Pleasant’s updated statement, the business appeared to still receive negative attention. So, in their Instagram Stories they tried to make the best of their new-found infamy.

Kendrick Lamar, pgLang, nor have Compton, California city official publicly addressed the statement.