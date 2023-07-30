Terence Crawford Had Eminem Join Him For His ‘Lose Yourself’ Ring Walk

Boxing continued its incredible run of fights on Saturday night with one of the biggest in recent memory, as Errol Spence Jr. (28-0-0) and Terence Crawford (39-0-0) met in a battle of undefeateds for the right to be called boxing’s undisputed welterweight champion in Las Vegas.

It was set to be the biggest fight of the year, as it was two undefeated champions meeting in their prime, a rarity in the sport. As such, they made sure to make it a full spectacle by bringing out stars for their ring walks, with Terence Crawford making his way to the ring flanked by Eminem as he walked out to “Lose Yourself.”

It is a bit odd that Eminem didn’t actually perform the song, as typically happens when an artist joins a boxer for his ring walk, but he introduced Crawford and strode to the ring by his side as his iconic song played. We got a glimpse at maybe why Em didn’t perform when Errol Spence Jr. came out with BigXthaPlug, who was just off with the lyrics compared to the song playing over the arena speakers.

It was quite the scene in T-Mobile Arena, as the fight had brought out some of the biggest stars in entertainment to watch ringside, ready to witness one of the biggest fights the sport’s had in the last decade.