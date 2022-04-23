Terrace Martin’s work in the music industry dates back to the mid-2000s. He started off as a jazz producer, but following some work with Snoop Dogg in the mid-2000s, Martin would go on to combine his jazz palette with hip-hop sounds as he worked with rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Cordae, Big KRIT, Travis Scott, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and more. Martin has also put nine albums over the course of 10 years with his first one being 2011’s Melrose with Murs and his most recent one being 2021’s Drones. Despite all his success, Martin is putting an end to his work with hip-hop artists.

To my Rap friends with love pic.twitter.com/sSqVi1qbHi — Terrace Martin (@terracemartin) April 22, 2022

In a lengthy letter that he shared on social media, Martin revealed that he would no longer work with “rap friends” in the future.

“It just hit me, I’ve helped people my whole career. I’ve helped the biggest artist to the smallest artist. Whether it be producing a record or playing keys or sax solos or bringing in musicians to enhance an album to just giving game from all of my experiences. Now I realize that the love and help I’ve been giving for YEARS has never been returned when I need it. “I have waived publishing, credits, money etc on the strength of relationships, on the “love,” and to watch my “rapper friends” overpay these producers who come to me for pointers and tips is the ultimate slap in the face. So I’m done. I’m not working with anymore rap friends.”

While Martin’s presence in the rap world will be missed, he’s still helping craft some great records through recent projects like Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III.

You can view Martin’s letter in the post above.