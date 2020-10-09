After staying fairly quiet for the first half of the year, Cordae is slowly ramping up his activity as the DMV rapper returns with his first guest feature of the year. The new verse comes alongside Dinner Party’s — which is comprised of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington — new track, “Freeze Tag,” one that arrives through the quartet’s new project, Dinner Party: Dessert. Cordae uses the track, which is wrapped in a soothing hook by Phoelix, to thank a higher power for his successes in life. His verse comes after Phoelix’s hook, which finds him detailing the struggles and fears of Black men in America. Keeping this underlying worry in mind, Cordae gratitude for his success is understandable.

Cordae’s new verse arrived after he connected with Roddy Ricch for their soulful single, “Gifted.” The song was his first release since his Grammy-nominated album The Lost Boy. Prior to the release of “Gifted,” Cordae confirmed that the YBN collective separated, confirming a tweet YBN Nahmir posted in early August. Speaking on the breakup in an interview with Elliot Wilson, Cordae said, “Sometimes as friends, you grow apart and you have different visions for what you wanna do and that’s OK, there’s no love lost.”

As for Dinner Party: Dessert the project also flaunts guest appearances from Rapsody, Buddy, Snoop Dogg, TDE President Punch, and Alex Isley.

Listen to “Freeze Tag” in the video above.

Dinner Party: Dessert is out now via via Sounds Of Crenshaw/EMPIRE. Get it here.

