A four-time Grammy winner, Robert Glasper fluidly straddles the world of jazz, hip-hop and R&B with vigor and class. Last year’s Dinner Party EP with multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin, saxophonist Kamasi Washington and hip-hop producer 9th Wonder brought Glasper together with like-minded eclectics for one of the best releases of the year. Now, Glasper and Martin have announced a global livestream of a Dinner Party performance going down tomorrow in the U.S. and Saturday in Europe and Australia.

The performance sees an opportunity for fans worldwide who can’t attend Glasper’s ongoing Blue Note jazz club residency in New York City, to engage with his music in a visually stunning, high-fidelity environment presented in 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos sound. Joining Glasper and Martin, are decorated New Orleans trumpet player Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, along with bassist Burniss Travis, drummer Justin Tyson, and DJ Jahi Sundance, who make up the Robert Glasper Trio backing band. Glasper shared some thoughts on the performance in a statement:

“I’m really excited for people to see these shows. People have been asking when I’m coming to their city but I can’t travel everywhere right now, obviously. It was a really cool experience to perform in the space with 3D screens. It looked kind of trippy and fun while we were recording, so I’m looking forward to watching it again and being able to experience it with fans that can’t see me live right now. I hope they have as much fun watching it as we did while recording it.”

The collective played a show together last month, which is also currently available, and both streams will be available for on-demand viewing now until November 30 via On Air. Glasper/Martin Presents Dinner Party happens 10/29 at 8 pm ET and 8 pm PT as well as on 10/30 in London and Sydney at 8 pm in each region. Tickets can be purchased here and the performance will be available On Demand until 11/30.

Watch the trailer for the performance above.