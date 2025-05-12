That Mexican OT isn’t just playing the part of a heartbroken cowboy on “Baby Mad At Me,” his new song with Lil Wayne. He’s living it.

Over the weekend, the rapper was upended by a bull at a Ultimate Bullfighters: Midnight Bullfight rodeo event in Fort Worth, Texas. “@thatmexicanot IS Buckin Insane,” PBR Rodeo wrote on Instagram, along with a video of That Mexican OT first avoiding, then getting nailed by a charging bull. No wonder he changed “Baby Mad At Me” to “Bull Mad At Me.”

“That boy is out there LIVING!!!! Hell yeah, bet he needed a good soak after that,” one reply to the video reads, while another person wrote, “I’ve got more respect for him now haha yeehaw!!!” According to The Houston Chronicle, even fellow rapper Slim Thug responded with four fire emojis.

Midnight Bullfight is described as an “adrenaline-fueled, high-intensity rodeo sport that showcases the agility and daring of skilled athletes. Unlike traditional bullfighting, where the goal is to avoid the bull’s horns, freestyle bullfighting emphasizes close quarters maneuvering and choreographed evasion. Competitors showcase their athleticism by performing acrobatic leaps, spins, and rapid changes in direction while evading the bull’s charges.”

You can watch the video of That Mexican OT here.